Loudoun County board of supervisors shifts from policing change to overall government review

Instead of looking just at policing changes, the Loudoun County, Virginia, board of supervisors is set to consider a motion that would launch a complete review of the county’s government structure.

Board of supervisors Chair Phyllis Randall, who proposed the idea of putting the question of creating a police department to a voter referendum in November, made the announcement about the change in focus during Tuesday’s board meeting.

Randall said she received a mix of responses about the policing proposal but found broader consensus on one particular matter.

In a newsletter to constituents, Randall said that “roughly 80% of people said they prefer to have more information on cost.”

“At some point when your constituents who agree with it and your constituents who don’t agree with it all say, ‘We want to see numbers,’ you listen to that,” Randall said.

Randall’s chief of staff told WTOP that the motion to launch a government review is being proposed by Supervisor Mike Turner. The board will vote on the motion July 21.

Fellow Supervisor Matt Letourneau took to his public Facebook page to praise the announcement made by Randall.

“This is consistent with the approach that I have been advocating for,” reads part of Letourneau’s social media statement. “And will allow for the Board to get the facts about all of our options, and also understand the financial implications of making changes. It will allow time for public discussion, and for input from stakeholders.

Randall said the county administrator informed her that a full government review could take up to two years to complete.

Before the switch in plans, Randall predicted any establishment of a county police department would take at least two years and wanted it to begin operating in 2024. That’s the same year current Loudoun County Sheriff Michael Chapman’s term ends.