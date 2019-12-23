Sheriff: BB gun vandalism reported in Loudoun County neighborhoods

Several BB gun vandalism incidents were reported in a number of western Loudoun County, Virginia, neighborhoods, the sheriff's office said.

Nearly 20 BB gun vandalism incidents were reported in several western Loudoun County, Virginia, neighborhoods, the sheriff’s office said.

It happened in the overnight hours of Friday and Saturday, in the areas of Purcellville, Lovettsville and Round Hill.

Victims reported that their vehicles and homes were struck by BB gun pellets, and some reported that their mailboxes were knocked off their posts and destroyed.

Residents reported that their car windshield and doors were struck, and in some cases, the siding of their homes was damaged by pellets.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to review home surveillance footage, and to call Detective Ortutay at (571) 258-3375 with any information regarding the incidents.

Below are the areas where the BB gun attacks were reported.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.