Loudoun County wants to lead the pack in teacher pay

Last week, the Loudoun County School Board in Virginia unanimously approved a strategic plan to provide teachers with salaries 5% higher than the region's market average.

The vote was 8-0, with board member Chris Croll abstaining.

After comparing the incomes of educators in Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax and Prince William counties, the school district’s finance department determined that teachers with master’s degrees and multiple years of service faced the largest pay disparities.

Under the new plan, average salaries and starting salaries for these teachers will rise above those for other markets. There will be consistent increases in pay to keep teachers seeing regular raises.

“It really focuses on maintaining the median salary,” said school board Chairman Jeff Morse. “It doesn’t necessarily reflect on the maximum salary. It attempts to place us above market value on every step, on every pay scale.”

Morse said these strategic goals are for the long term, and emphasized helping educators with master’s degrees and 10 or more years of experience.

“I think this sets a milestone for us to continue to provide support and to improve those areas,” Morse said.

The new Loudoun County School Board Members will be sworn in on Jan. 6.

There is a school board work session on Jan. 9, where the superintendent will present his proposed budget for 2021.

Read more about the teacher salary plan below:

