Loudoun Co. to pay another $10M to finish United soccer complex

Loudoun County’s first professional sports team — Loudoun United — finished its inaugural soccer season in newly-build Segra Field at Bolen Park, but the team has asked the Virginia county to contribute another $10 million to complete the soccer complex.

The Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to modify its lease agreement with D.C. Soccer Management Co., LLC, to develop the stadium for Loudoun United and an adjacent training facility for D.C. United.

Citing regional increases in development costs, the team asked the county for additional assistance to complete public restrooms, locker rooms and parking facilities at the stadium, as well as construction of the training facility.

In its report to supervisors, staffers expressed concerns the complex might not be completed: “Should the County decide not to fund any of the increased costs, it is unclear how Tenant would fund the Training Center. It is possible that these elements may be indefinitely delayed.”

After its inaugural home game on Aug. 9, which drew a sellout crowd of 5,015, Loudoun United averaged approximately 1,670 fans in the Leesburg stadium. A game against the Swope Park Rangers drew only 563 fans.

Leesburg Supervisor Kristen Umstattd voted against the proposed lease amendment, questioning whether the county would see the return on investment it originally envisioned.

The motion passed 7-1-1, with Dulles Supervisor Matt Letourneau absent for the vote.

In exchange for amending the lease agreement, the county and team will enter a strategic partnership “focused on highlighting the benefits of doing business in, living in and traveling to Loudoun County.”

Also, since the signing of the original lease, the county has added a partnership with the Washington Spirit, of the National Women’s Soccer League, which will have its headquarters and training center in Leesburg.

