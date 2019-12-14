Ashburn track trainer charged with aggravated sexual battery of girl

Loudoun County detectives arrested a trainer for allegedly sexually assaulting a girl during a practice session for the Ashburn Elite Track Club, the sheriff's office announced Saturday.

Arnold D. Thomas, 54, of Leesburg, Virginia, was charged on Friday night with aggravated sexual battery, taking indecent liberties with a child and abduction.

The incident occurred on Dec. 7 when the victim was alone with the suspect at a facility in Ashburn. The suspect was conducting training exercises when he groped the teenager multiple times.

The incident was reported to law enforcement on Dec. 9 and Thomas was arrested Dec. 13. He is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on no bond.

Detectives with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit are working to determine if the suspect may have had further inappropriate contact with other juveniles associated with his work as a trainer.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or anyone who believes they are a victim should contact Sgt. Wayne Promisel at 703-777-1021.

