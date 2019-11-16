Woman dies after car goes airborne, crashes into fence in Loudoun Co.

A woman is dead and a man seriously injured after the car they were in left the roadway in Ashburn, Virginia, and crashed on early Saturday.

The crash happened shortly before 2 a.m. The car, a Toyota Scion, was traveling east on Ashburn Farm Parkway between Starflower Way and Summerwood Circle, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Saturday morning.

The car became airborne and crossed over the westbound lanes, struck a utility pole and went through the fence of a home before coming to a stop.

Both the man and the woman were ejected from the car during the crash. First responders pronounced the woman dead on the scene. The man was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries considered serious but not life-threatening.

An investigation continues to determine the cause of the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call the investigators at 703-737-8308.

Below is a map of the area:

