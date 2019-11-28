Residents evacuated amid hourslong standoff in Loudoun County

Bernard R. Ofori, 30, is being held without bond at the Loudoun County jail on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and reckless handling of a firearm.

Residents in a Loudoun County, Virginia, neighborhood were evacuated on Thanksgiving Day amid a standoff with an armed man that lasted several hours, authorities said.

Deputies arrived on the 20200 block of Macglashan Terrace in Ashburn around 8:30 a.m. after a resident reported finding a discharged bullet in their home that entered through a shared wall with another home.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said that it happened overnight, but it was not discovered until Thursday morning.

Ofori, who lived next door, became disorderly and refused commands by deputies to leave the house, a news release said.

Members of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Negotiations Team established contact with the suspect and saw that he was carrying a firearm inside the house.

After continued talks, Ofori left the house and was taken into custody.

Residents in nearby houses were evacuated as a precaution and taken to Belmont Station Elementary School.

Below is the area where it happened.

