Mom with 4-year-old in vehicle killed in head-on Loudoun County crash

One person has died and at least two other people are in the hospital after a head-on crash Wednesday morning in Loudoun County, Virginia.

A driver, who had her 4-year-old daughter in the vehicle as a passenger, was killed Wednesday morning after a head-on crash in Loudoun County, Virginia.

Virginia State Police have identified the driver as 34-year-old Ammie K. Cho, of Aldie, Virginia, who died at the scene. The 4-year-old girl was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, but state police said she’s expected to survive. She had been secured in a child safety seat.

Around 7:20 a.m., a driver in a 2012 Volkswagen was heading south on Belmont Ridge Road when he ran off the left side of the road, went over the curb and through the median into the northbound lanes. He hit Cho, driving in a 2013 Subaru.

State police did not name the Volkswagen’s driver, but identified him as an 18-year-old Ashburn man. He was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Virginia State Police are still investigating the crash, and they said charges are pending.

Below is a map of the area where state police said the crash happened.

