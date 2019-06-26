Northern Virginia Community College’s Loudoun Campus closed for rest of Wednesday

Though Northern Virginia Community College's Loudoun Campus has been deemed "all clear," it remains closed for the rest of Wednesday after a suspicious package was found earlier in the day.

The school directed the evacuation early Wednesday afternoon, which included the cancellation of all classes and activities.

Later Wednesday, the campus tweeted that it was “all clear,” but that closures remained for the rest of the day and evening.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is working with the school’s police to investigate.

The LO Campus is all clear. The campus remains closed for the remainder of the day and evening. Plans forthcoming for students to collect personal property in buildings. At this time, no entry into buildings authorized without permission. Details to follow. — NOVA Loudoun Campus (@ShoutOutLoudoun) June 26, 2019

