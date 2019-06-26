202
Northern Virginia Community College’s Loudoun Campus closed for rest of Wednesday

By Max Smith | @amaxsmith June 26, 2019 2:15 pm 06/26/2019 02:15pm
Though Northern Virginia Community College’s Loudoun Campus has been deemed “all clear,” it remains closed for the rest of Wednesday after a suspicious package was found earlier in the day.

The school directed the evacuation early Wednesday afternoon, which included the cancellation of all classes and activities.

Later Wednesday, the campus tweeted that it was “all clear,” but that closures remained for the rest of the day and evening.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is working with the school’s police to investigate.

Topics:
Education News Local News Loudoun County, VA News northern virginia community college suspicious package Virginia News
