Loudoun Co. assistant principal killed in double-fatal crash

Two people were killed, one of them an assistant principal at Briar Woods High School in Loudoun County, Virginia, in a Monday evening crash in Page County.

Jonathan Kite, 37, of Elkton, was traveling west on Route 211 when his 2020 Kia Telluride ran off the road about 4:54 p.m. and collided head on with an eastbound 2005 Chevy Impala. The impact caused the Kia to strike an eastbound 1999 GMC Envoy, state police said in a news release.

Kite, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene, police said.

The driver of the Chevy, an adult male, also died at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

The driver of the GMC, a 27-year-old Luray woman, was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

“Jonathan made an indelible mark on our community since joining the Briar Woods administrative team two years ago after serving at Potomac Falls High School and with the central administration,” Briar Woods principal Chris O’Rourke said in a message. “Counseling staff will be on hand at Briar Woods to speak with anyone who may need some assistance during this difficult time.”

