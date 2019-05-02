202
Naughty Va. peacock is back in his cage, ending a weeklong hunt

By Jack Pointer May 2, 2019 6:16 pm 05/02/2019 06:16pm
Chip the peacock is now in custody and in good health. (Facebook)

Breaking news: Chip the Frisky Peacock is finally back in custody.

You’ll recall that the naughty little fugitive (“the only thing he likes more than cat food is sex”) slipped free from a Loudoun County, Virginia, farm last week. On Thursday morning, he was finally apprehended, the Loudoun Times-Mirror reports.

Owner Kate Hogan and “crazy aunt” Kelly Rutkowski got ahold of the guy after five hours of wrangling. He’s in decent health and “maybe a little mad,” Rutkowski told the Times-Mirror.

When Chip busted loose last week, Hogan was overseas. That left the Tommy Lee Jones duties to Rutkowski, who told the Times-Mirror she planned to use another (presumably sexy) peafowl to lure him into a dog crate.

What followed was something of a wild goose peacock chase around the area, with reported sightings in Lucketts, Lovettsville and Waterford. The whole episode got media attention after a post on the Abernethy & Spencer Greenhouses Facebook page.

In her own Facebook post, Hogan encouraged donations to the Adopt a Bird Network, a nonprofit dedicated to helping homeless birds.

Given the headaches that she and Rutkowski have had this past week, it seems like the right thing to do.

