Naughty Va. peacock is back in his cage, ending a weeklong hunt

Remember the naughty little peacock ("the only thing he likes more than cat food is sex") that slipped free from a Loudoun County, Virginia, farm last week? Here's an update.

Breaking news: Chip the Frisky Peacock is finally back in custody.

You’ll recall that the naughty little fugitive (“the only thing he likes more than cat food is sex”) slipped free from a Loudoun County, Virginia, farm last week. On Thursday morning, he was finally apprehended, the Loudoun Times-Mirror reports.

Owner Kate Hogan and “crazy aunt” Kelly Rutkowski got ahold of the guy after five hours of wrangling. He’s in decent health and “maybe a little mad,” Rutkowski told the Times-Mirror.

When Chip busted loose last week, Hogan was overseas. That left the Tommy Lee Jones duties to Rutkowski, who told the Times-Mirror she planned to use another (presumably sexy) peafowl to lure him into a dog crate.

What followed was something of a wild goose peacock chase around the area, with reported sightings in Lucketts, Lovettsville and Waterford. The whole episode got media attention after a post on the Abernethy & Spencer Greenhouses Facebook page.

In her own Facebook post, Hogan encouraged donations to the Adopt a Bird Network, a nonprofit dedicated to helping homeless birds.

Given the headaches that she and Rutkowski have had this past week, it seems like the right thing to do.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.