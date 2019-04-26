202
Dirty bird: Lusty peacock is on the loose (and on the prowl) in Loudoun Co.

By Jack Pointer April 26, 2019 1:51 pm 04/26/2019 01:51pm
There’s no discreet way to put this.

A peacock is on the loose in Loudoun County, Virginia. And he is extremely friendly, if you catch our drift.

The bird reportedly got loose a few days ago, according to a Wednesday post on the Abernethy & Spencer Greenhouses’ Facebook page. His name is Chip, but he doesn’t answer to it.

“The only thing he likes more than cat food is sex,” wrote the owner, Kate Hogan.

OK. Noted.

The bird could be anywhere around “the Lucketts/Waterford/Taylorstown area,” Hogan wrote. He was last seen hiding in a tree near a farm on Bald Hill Road in Lucketts.

So be alert … and don’t let your cat go outdoors. “If you see him trying to seduce your cat or hear him screaming from your rooftop, please comment or contact Kelly Rutkowski (private message), who is kindly helping me round him up while I’m out of town.”

Good luck, Kelly. We’re all counting on you.

Community help needed:Kate Hogan’s local post: Hello! One of my peacocks broke out of bird-jail and is running the…

Posted by Abernethy & Spencer Greenhouses on Wednesday, April 24, 2019

