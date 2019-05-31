202
Loudoun Co. teacher accused of inappropriate contact with student

By Teta Alim | @teta_alim May 31, 2019 6:27 pm 05/31/2019 06:27pm
An elementary school teacher with Loudoun County Public Schools was arrested Friday after the sheriff’s office said he had inappropriate contact with a student.

Robert A. Skiffington, 64, of Centreville, Virginia, has been charged with simple assault and battery, a misdemeanor, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said.

An investigation found that the second grade teacher at Sugarland Elementary School in Sterling kissed a student on the cheek and mouth multiple times during the past school year.

After a May 15 report about the inappropriate contact, school staff contacted the school resource officer.

The sheriff’s office said Skiffington was released on a $3,500 unsecured bond.

