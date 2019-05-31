Loudoun Co. teacher accused of inappropriate contact with student

An elementary school teacher with Loudoun County Public Schools was arrested Friday after the sheriff's office said he had inappropriate contact with a student.

An elementary school teacher with Loudoun County Public Schools was arrested Friday after the sheriff’s office said he had inappropriate contact with a student.

Robert A. Skiffington, 64, of Centreville, Virginia, has been charged with simple assault and battery, a misdemeanor, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said.

An investigation found that the second grade teacher at Sugarland Elementary School in Sterling kissed a student on the cheek and mouth multiple times during the past school year.

After a May 15 report about the inappropriate contact, school staff contacted the school resource officer.

The sheriff’s office said Skiffington was released on a $3,500 unsecured bond.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.