1 person seriously injured in US 15 crash south of Lucketts

One person is seriously injured after a crash on U.S. 15 in Loudoun County, Virginia.

Two vehicles were involved in a collision around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday near Montresor Road, south of Lucketts, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said.

The injured person was transported to an area hospital.

U.S. 15 reopened at Montresor Road around 9 a.m., after traffic was diverted for several hours Tuesday morning due to the crash investigation.

Below is the area of the crash:

