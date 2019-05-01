202
Home » Loudoun County, VA News » 1 person seriously injured…

1 person seriously injured in US 15 crash south of Lucketts

By Teddy Gelman May 7, 2019 8:49 am 05/07/2019 08:49am
2 Shares

One person is seriously injured after a crash on U.S. 15 in Loudoun County, Virginia.

Two vehicles were involved in a collision around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday near Montresor Road, south of Lucketts, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said.

The injured person was transported to an area hospital.

U.S. 15 reopened at Montresor Road around 9 a.m., after traffic was diverted for several hours Tuesday morning due to the crash investigation.

For the latest traffic and road conditions, see WTOP’s traffic page.

Below is the area of the crash:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
crash james monroe highway Local News Loudoun County, VA News Lucketts montressor road Teddy Gelman Transportation News US 15 Virginia Washington, DC Traffic
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Outdoor movie guide 2019

There's nothing like watching movie stars under the stars, from National Harbor to the Georgetown Waterfront. We break down the outdoor movie schedule for the spring and summer.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!