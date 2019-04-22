202
Home » Loudoun County, VA News » Loudoun Co. man charged…

Loudoun Co. man charged for filming woman in bathroom stall

By Reem Nadeem April 22, 2019 1:32 pm 04/22/2019 01:32pm
3 Shares

A Lovettsville man has been charged for filming a woman in a bathroom in a Loudoun County, Virginia, medical building.

Jessie O. Scobie, 31, is charged with peeping into an enclosure and unlawful creation of an image of another, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said.

On March 25, a woman was using the bathroom inside a building on the 19000 block of Deerfield Avenue when she noticed someone recording her with a phone from the next stall.

Scobie turned himself in April 20, the sheriff’s said.

He was released on his own recognizance.

Below is a map of where it happened.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
crime lansdowne Local News Loudoun County, VA News lovettsville unlawful filming Virginia
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

50 awesome vacation ideas for every type of traveler

U.S. News gathered 50 unique vacation ideas that will get you in the mood for adventure and help you decide where to go for your next getaway.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!