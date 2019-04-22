Loudoun Co. man charged for filming woman in bathroom stall

A Lovettsville man has been charged for filming a woman in a bathroom in a Loudoun County, Virginia, medical building.

Jessie O. Scobie, 31, is charged with peeping into an enclosure and unlawful creation of an image of another, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said.

On March 25, a woman was using the bathroom inside a building on the 19000 block of Deerfield Avenue when she noticed someone recording her with a phone from the next stall.

Scobie turned himself in April 20, the sheriff’s said.

He was released on his own recognizance.

Below is a map of where it happened.

