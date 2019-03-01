Dominion HS teen charged with felonies after fight with officer

A Loudoun County teenager is facing felony charges after he threw punches at a school resource officer at his high school, authorities said.

A Loudoun County teenager is facing felony charges after he threw punches at a school resource officer at his high school, authorities said.

The teen, who is not being identified given that he’s being charged as a juvenile, is facing multiple felony charges, including assault on a law enforcement officer and obstruction of justice. The student got in a fight with a school resource officer at Dominion High School, Loudoun County deputies said.

In a video obtained by NBC 4, other students look on as the teen brawls with an officer in the cafeteria, both throwing punches, until the officer is able to subdue the teen.

The altercation happened Feb. 28 around 1 p.m., after an administrator told the student to go to the office and he refused multiple times, said Kraig Troxell, with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

The officer went to the hospital to be checked out and was released. The teen refused medical treatment and was taken to the Loudoun Juvenile Detention Center.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.