Tree branch falls, kills Loudoun County woman

WASHINGTON — A Leesburg, Virginia, woman died Wednesday morning after a tree branch fell on her.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said the woman apparently had been clearing fallen branches the night before around her residence — located in the 41600 block of Stumptown Road — when the large branch fell and struck her.

She was taken to a hospital and died hours later. NBC Washington reported that the sheriff’s office identified her as 52-year-old Melanie Brose.

The death follows snow and freezing rain passing through the D.C. area earlier this week.

