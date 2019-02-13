202
Home » Loudoun County, VA News » Tree branch falls, kills…

Tree branch falls, kills Loudoun County woman

By Jack Pointer February 13, 2019 2:23 pm 02/13/2019 02:23pm
6 Shares

WASHINGTON — A Leesburg, Virginia, woman died Wednesday morning after a tree branch fell on her.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said the woman apparently had been clearing fallen branches the night before around her residence — located in the 41600 block of Stumptown Road — when the large branch fell and struck her.

She was taken to a hospital and died hours later. NBC Washington reported that the sheriff’s office identified her as 52-year-old Melanie Brose.

The death follows snow and freezing rain passing through the D.C. area earlier this week.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
branch falling branch jack pointer Local News Loudoun County, VA News tree Virginia
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup

Dreaming of concerts under the warm summer sun? Check out which artists are performing in Wolf Trap's summer lineup.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500