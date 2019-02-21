Border officers seize hashish hidden in chocolates at Dulles Airport

U.S. Customs and Border Protection took almost 6 pounds of hashish-laced chocolate from a woman returning to Virginia after a flight from Turkey.

WASHINGTON — An Iranian citizen traveling into Dulles International Airport via Turkey was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Monday for trying to bring almost 6 pounds of hashish-laced chocolate into the country.

Ahdieh Bassam, 49, is a permanent resident of the U.S. living in Oak Hill, Virginia.

Upon her arrival at Dulles, CBP officers probed a sample of the wrapped chocolates, and discovered a hard, brown substance that tested positive for the chemical THC.

The officers turned Bassam over to airport police, who charged her with possession of a controlled substance.

In a statement, Casey Durst, the CBP’s field operations director based in Baltimore, said agents are aware that people will try to creatively conceal illegal drugs in an effort to smuggle them into the U.S.

“We remain committed to securing our homeland and protecting the health and well-being of our families and the American public,” he said.

Customs and Border Protection said it takes almost 6,000 pounds of narcotics per day based on a 2017 audit.

