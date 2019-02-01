202
Home » Loudoun County, VA News » 1 dead after car…

1 dead after car drives off road in Loudoun Co.

By Hallie Mellendorf February 18, 2019 4:32 am 02/18/2019 04:32am
Share

WASHINGTON — A single-car crash in Loudoun County left one dead Sunday morning.

Just before 11 a.m. Sunday, police were called to Route 671/Harpers Ferry Road near Route 340. Police say a car ran off the road, hit several trees and went down an embankment. The driver did not survive.

The crash is still under investigation.

Below is a map where the crash occurred:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
car crash fatal crash Local News Loudoun County, VA News Virginia
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Snow day: Snow, wintry mix covers DC area

A snowstorm slammed the D.C. area Wednesday, closing schools and federal offices in the District and the surrounding Virginia and Maryland suburbs. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!