1 dead after car drives off road in Loudoun Co.

WASHINGTON — A single-car crash in Loudoun County left one dead Sunday morning.

Just before 11 a.m. Sunday, police were called to Route 671/Harpers Ferry Road near Route 340. Police say a car ran off the road, hit several trees and went down an embankment. The driver did not survive.

The crash is still under investigation.

