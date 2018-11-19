Home » Loudoun County, VA News » Fur real: Sheriff alerts…

Fur real: Sheriff alerts residents to black bear sightings in Ashburn

By Jack Moore November 19, 2018 11:43 am 11/19/2018 11:43am
18 Shares

WASHINGTON — Authorities in Loudoun County, Virginia, are alerting residents about black bear sightings in Ashburn over the weekend.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s office said the furry visitors were spotted near Belmont Country Club and Ashburn Village. The sheriff’s office also tweeted video taken by Kathryn Horner, a resident of Belmont Greene in Ashburn.

In the video, a black bear can be seen ambling into view from what appears to be the house’s front yard, leaving a track of pawprints across a snowy driveway and then heading back to the front yard.

The sheriff’s office said on Twitter that black bears are not aggressive, but advised residents to keep their distance. Authorities also advised people to “bear-proof” their properties.

Here are steps you can take, according to the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries:

  • Secure your garbage in a bear-resistant trash can or inside a secure building
  • Keep your grill clean
  • Remove bird feeders if a bear is spotted in the area
  • Don’t put meat scraps in your compost pile
  • Don’t leave pet food outdoors

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Animals & Pets bear sighting black bear Local News loudoun county sheriff’s office Loudoun County, VA News Virginia
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Bye pie: 20 other pumpkin recipes to try

Pumpkin pie is a Thanksgiving staple. But if you want to wow your dinner guests with something a little more creative, try these recipes for pumpkin cream cheese brownies or salted caramel pumpkin buns. And if you prefer to drink your dessert, flex your mixology skills with a pumpkin fizz cocktail.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500