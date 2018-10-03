202
Va. middle school dean…

Va. middle school dean charged with student’s assault

By Lisa Weiner October 3, 2018 3:24 pm 10/03/2018 03:24pm
WASHINGTON — Police on Tuesday charged the dean of a Leesburg middle school with the assault of a student.

Ryan Fortenbaugh, 35, of Purcellville, Virginia, has been charged with assaulting a student in an incident that occurred at Douglass Middle School last month.

The victim was vaping inside a school bathroom when Fortenbaugh confronted him, according to police. The student told police Fortenbaugh restrained him and then assaulted him.

The incident took place on Sept. 5, but the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office arrested Fortenbaugh on Oct. 2 on a citizen-obtained warrant for assault and battery.

Fortenbaugh has been on administrative leave since the incident.

A Loudoun County spokesperson said Fortenbaugh was released on a summons.

Topics:
douglass middle school fortenbaugh Local News loudoun Loudoun County, VA News Virginia
