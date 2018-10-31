Loudoun Co. teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student

An Aldie, Virginia, woman was charged for being in a relationship that "caused or created a mental injury" to the child. The relationship was non-sexual, the sheriff's office said.

WASHINGTON — An elementary schoolteacher with Loudoun County Public Schools was arrested Wednesday for her alleged role in what the sheriff’s office called an inappropriate relationship with a child.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said Lindsay R. Mages, 28, of Aldie, Virginia, was charged for being in a relationship that “caused or created a mental injury” to the child. The relationship was non-sexual, the sheriff’s office said.

Mages is accused of having a relationship with the student this year between Jan. 1 and Aug. 30, while she was a teacher at Discovery and Hillside elementary schools, both in Ashburn. She was sometimes responsible for the student outside of school, the sheriff’s office said.

The charge against Mages is a misdemeanor. Mages is being held on no bond. The sheriff’s office did not release any information about the child victim.

