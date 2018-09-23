Infrastructure project to close Ashburn, Va. road for 5 weeks

Some residents of Ashburn, Virginia, can expect around five weeks of detours as road near the Dulles Greenway toll road is closed for infrastructure improvements.

WASHINGTON — Some residents of Ashburn, Virginia, can expect around five weeks worth of detours as a road near the Dulles Greenway toll road is closed for infrastructure improvements.

A section of Old Ryan Road between the southern Mooreview Parkway intersection and Ashburn Village Boulevard will close on Sept. 24 through late October for a gas line and lane-widening project, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Residents and businesses of the area affected by the closure will have access to the road, but it will be closed to all other traffic.

Through traffic will be detoured through Mooreview Parkway back to Old Ryan Road, says VDOT.

The project is expected to wrap up by Oct. 26.

See a map of the area below:

