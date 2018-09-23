202
Home » Loudoun County, VA News » Infrastructure project to close…

Infrastructure project to close Ashburn, Va. road for 5 weeks

By Zeke Hartner September 23, 2018 6:27 pm 09/23/2018 06:27pm
6 Shares

WASHINGTON — Some residents of Ashburn, Virginia, can expect around five weeks worth of detours as a road near the Dulles Greenway toll road is closed for infrastructure improvements.

A section of Old Ryan Road between the southern Mooreview Parkway intersection and Ashburn Village Boulevard will close on Sept. 24 through late October for a gas line and lane-widening project, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Residents and businesses of the area affected by the closure will have access to the road, but it will be closed to all other traffic.

Through traffic will be detoured through Mooreview Parkway back to Old Ryan Road, says VDOT.

The project is expected to wrap up by Oct. 26.

See a map of the area below:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
ashburn dulles greenway Local News Loudoun County, VA News Old Ryan Road traffic Transportation News Virginia Zeke Hartner
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500