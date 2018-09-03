202
Head-on crash closes stretch of Rte. 15 in Loudoun Co.

By Neal Augenstein | @AugensteinWTOP September 3, 2018 9:09 am 09/03/2018 09:09am
LEESBURG, Va. — An early-morning head-on crash between two vehicles has resulted in a stretch of Va. 15 being closed in both directions, just south of the town of Lucketts, Virginia on Monday.

Route 15 was closed between Newvalley Church Rd. to the north and Montressor Rd. to the south, in a stretch of two-lane roadway that runs past farm stands and vineyards.

The road reopened shortly after 9 a.m.

Loudoun County Sheriff spokesman Kraig Troxell said the drivers of both vehicles were transported to the hospital with serious injuries, but are expected to survive.

