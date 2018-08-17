202
Shook me (a little) all night long: Small quake hits Loudoun County

By William Vitka | @vitkaWTOP August 17, 2018 8:40 am 08/17/2018 08:40am
The area where the quake hit. (Courtesy USGS)

WASHINGTON — Shake, rattle and roll … but just a teeny bit.

The United States Geological Survey reports that a small, 1.7 magnitude earthquake hit the Ashburn area of Loudoun County, Virginia.

The quake, small though it was, hit just after midnight.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office says they got reports of residents feeling a slight shake and rumble in parts of Lansdowne.

The county does have tips for what to do when an earthquake strikes on its website.

