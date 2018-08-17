Shook me (a little) all night long: Small quake hits Loudoun County

Shake, rattle and roll ... but just a little bit. The United States Geological Survey reports that a small, 1.7 magnitude earthquake hit the Ashburn area of Loudoun County, Virginia.

The United States Geological Survey reports that a small, 1.7 magnitude earthquake hit the Ashburn area of Loudoun County, Virginia.

The quake, small though it was, hit just after midnight.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office says they got reports of residents feeling a slight shake and rumble in parts of Lansdowne.

The county does have tips for what to do when an earthquake strikes on its website.

Did you feel the earthquake in #Loudoun? The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 1.7 magnitude quake struck just after midnight. We hear some residents felt a slight shake and rumble in parts of #Lansdowne. Here are a few reminders how to prepare: https://t.co/cIeZ2CAR9Z pic.twitter.com/fOjL7euQoy — Loudoun Co. Sheriff (@LoudounSheriff) August 17, 2018

