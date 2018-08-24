202
Measles exposure possible at 2 Loudoun Co. locations, health officials say

By Teta Alim | @teta_alim August 24, 2018 10:02 pm 08/24/2018 10:02pm
WASHINGTON — Health officials in Loudoun County, Virginia, are warning of a possible exposure to a person with measles at two locations this month.

The Loudoun County Health Department listed the places and times of potential measles exposure in a statement Friday night, which are:

  • Aug. 17 from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at 205 Hirst Road in Purcellville.
  • Aug. 20 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 44084 Riverside Parkway in Lansdowne.

Health officials said in the statement that they weren’t aware of any other Virginia locations where people may have been exposed to measles. They are warning the public “out of an abundance of caution,” and added that they are still trying to figure out if anyone had been infected.

“Measles is a highly contagious illness that is spread through coughing, sneezing and contact with secretions from the nose, mouth and throat of an infected individual,” the health department said. “Based on the date of exposure, we have determined that if you were infected with measles, you may develop symptoms as late as Sept. 10, 2018.”

Health officials are asking those who may have been at the listed locations who have never received an MMR vaccine to call 703-771-5512. Callers can leave a message with their contact information.

Topics:
Health & Fitness News Living News Local News loudoun county health department Loudoun County, VA News measles Virginia
