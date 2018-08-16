202
Home » Loudoun County, VA News » Loudoun Co. church deacon…

Loudoun Co. church deacon faces charges in 2003 sexual assault of child

By Mike Murillo | @MikeMurilloWTOP August 16, 2018 9:06 pm 08/16/2018 09:06pm
4 Shares

WASHINGTON — A Sterling, Virginia, man has been arrested and charged in the sexual abuse of a child that happened 15 years ago.

A Loudoun County grand jury indicted Kevin O’Connor, 62, this week on seven counts, including sexual assault by force and two counts of aggravated sexual battery, in a case that dates back to 2003.

O’Connor is a deacon at the Calvary Temple, a Pentecostal church in Sterling, the Loudoun Times-Mirror reported.

The victim was between 13 and 15-years-old during the time of the alleged abuse, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s office spokesperson Aleksandra Kowalski said O’Connor was part of the ongoing investigation that began in May 2003, when the alleged abuse was reported to law enforcement officials.

The sheriff’s office said in 2003, there wasn’t enough evidence to pursue charges in the case. But in 2012, the case was reopened. Investigators said new leads and numerous interviews also played a role in obtaining an indictment Monday.

O’Connor is in jail on no bond.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
child sexual abuse crime Local News loudoun county sheriff’s office Loudoun County, VA News sexual assault Virginia
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500