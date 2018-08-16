Loudoun Co. church deacon faces charges in 2003 sexual assault of child

A grand jury indicted the 62-year-old Sterling man this week on seven counts, including sexual assault by force and two counts of aggravated sexual battery, in a case that happened 15 years ago.

WASHINGTON — A Sterling, Virginia, man has been arrested and charged in the sexual abuse of a child that happened 15 years ago.

A Loudoun County grand jury indicted Kevin O’Connor, 62, this week on seven counts, including sexual assault by force and two counts of aggravated sexual battery, in a case that dates back to 2003.

O’Connor is a deacon at the Calvary Temple, a Pentecostal church in Sterling, the Loudoun Times-Mirror reported.

The victim was between 13 and 15-years-old during the time of the alleged abuse, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s office spokesperson Aleksandra Kowalski said O’Connor was part of the ongoing investigation that began in May 2003, when the alleged abuse was reported to law enforcement officials.

The sheriff’s office said in 2003, there wasn’t enough evidence to pursue charges in the case. But in 2012, the case was reopened. Investigators said new leads and numerous interviews also played a role in obtaining an indictment Monday.

O’Connor is in jail on no bond.

