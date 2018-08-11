202
Eastbound Va. Route 7 in Loudoun Co. closed

By Jennifer Ortiz August 11, 2018 8:17 am 08/11/2018 08:17am
WASHINGTON — Commuters along Virginia Route 7 in Loudoun County, Virginia, should be aware of detours and road closures during phase one of a work zone that’s set to last a week and a half.

Eastbound Route 7 will be detoured between River Creek Parkway and Belmont Ridge Road as part of Phase 1 of the Route 7/Route 659 (Belmont Ridge Road) project. Drivers should expect overnight closures with various lanes blocked during daytime hours.

According to a news release from Loudoun County, the first phase includes stormwater crossings outside the Belmont Ridge Road ramps and spurs adjacent to Goose Creek Bridge.

The detour will require using the Route 7 eastbound exit onto River Creek Parkway, north to Riverside Parkway, east to Belmont Ridge Road and south back onto Route 7.

The project will make room for the design and construction of an interchange at the intersection of Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) and Belmont Ridge Road.

Road closures that start this weekend are part of Phase 1 of the Route 7/Route 659 (Belmont Ridge Road) project. (Courtesy Loudoun County)

Topics:
