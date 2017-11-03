Loudoun Co. teacher charged with indecent liberties with student

WASHINGTON — A Loudoun County high school teacher is in custody after sheriffs say he had an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Andrew Robison, 29, of Centreville, a physics teacher at Potomac Falls High School, is charged with indecent liberties by a custodian, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Kraig Troxell, with the sheriff’s office, said Robison had two encounters with the student in July: one in a park, the other at her home in Ashburn.

No information is available on Robison’s current employment status with Loudoun County schools. He’s being held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

Anyone with any more information in the case should call the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-0475.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.