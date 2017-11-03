201.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Loudoun County, VA News » Loudoun Co. teacher charged…

Loudoun Co. teacher charged with indecent liberties with student

By Megan Cloherty | @ClohertyWTOP November 3, 2017 7:14 pm 11/03/2017 07:14pm
Share

WASHINGTON — A Loudoun County high school teacher is in custody after sheriffs say he had an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Andrew Robison, 29, of Centreville, a physics teacher at Potomac Falls High School, is charged with indecent liberties by a custodian, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Kraig Troxell, with the sheriff’s office, said Robison had two encounters with the student in July: one in a park, the other at her home in Ashburn.

No information is available on Robison’s current employment status with Loudoun County schools. He’s being held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

Anyone with any more information in the case should call the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-0475.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

More News

Topics:
andrew robison indecent liberties Latest News Local News loudoun county teacher Loudoun County, VA News megan cloherty Virginia
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

30 slow cooker recipes for fall

Keep warm (and full) with these hearty, comforting meals. The best part? All of them can be made in your slow cooker.

Reality Check for Va. Voters

What Va. governor candidates would do to boost jobs, wages

How Virginia voters view the state’s economic health could determine who will serve as Virginia’s governor for the next four years. WTOP provides a reality check for voters as the Nov. 7 election approaches.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest