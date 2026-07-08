Where DC ranks on the list of riskiest cities to drive in

Allstate is out with its 2026 Best Drivers Report, and it has some harrowing findings for D.C.-area drivers.

Allstate is out with its 2026 Best Drivers Report, and it has some harrowing findings for D.C.-area drivers.

On a list ranking cities with the best drivers, D.C. comes in second to last, surpassed only by Boston, which ranked dead last.

“I think there are a lot of distractions,” said Allstate’s Rudy Alston about driving in the D.C. area.

“You have a lot of Uber drivers, you have a lot of the DoorDash drivers on the motorcycles, you have a lot of pedestrians, the Metro buses,” Alston said. “Then when you mix in all of the speed cameras, the stop light cameras, all those things put together and then in such a small area, it just creates a unique environment that promotes a lot of claims.”

The report ranks the 200 largest U.S. cities using auto insurance claims data and includes insights from a feature in the Allstate app that tracks habits like speeding, hard braking and phone use behind the wheel.

Texas is once again home to several of the nation’s safest cities for drivers, while Massachusetts communities including Boston, Worcester and Springfield rank among those with the highest crash risk. The report gives drivers a better idea of how likely they are to be involved in a crash where they live, and what they can do to lower that risk.

The top five riskiest cities:

Boston, Massachusetts Washington, D.C. Baltimore, Maryland Worcester, Massachusetts Springfield, Massachusetts

The top five safest cities, according to the report:

Brownsville, Texas Fort Collins, Colorado Boise, Idaho Laredo, Texas Cary, North Carolina

As for D.C.-area drivers, Alston said not everyone in the region is accustomed to driving on District roadways, which presents a challenge.

“You have the locals who are kind of more accustomed to the driving patterns, the road signs, the traffic circles, all the speed cameras,” Alston said. “But you get a lot of people from Maryland and Virginia that aren’t as familiar with how to navigate through D.C.”

The report determined just how frequently drivers made claims. In Brownsville, Texas, for instance, a driver on average makes an insurance claim once every 14.99 years. In D.C., it’s once every 4.24 years. And in Boston, the riskiest city in which to drive, it’s one in every 3.76 years.

Waco, Texas, posted the biggest year-over-year improvement, climbing 40 spots in the rankings. Detroit saw the largest drop, falling 38 places. Overall, about one-third of the cities moved at least 10 spots, with three newcomers entering either the top or bottom 10 — highlighting how changing traffic patterns and driver behavior can quickly affect crash risk.

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