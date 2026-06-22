Arlington native discusses her weeks spent in the jungles of Panama for Netflix survival show 

Arlington, Virginia native Sarah Awad became a breakout star on Netflix’s “Outlast,” opening up about survival, conflict and teamwork.

Editor’s note: This report contains spoilers for Netflix’s “Outlast: The Jungle.”

The final episodes of the newest season of Netflix’s survival show franchise “Outlast” premiered last week, and while the show’s sole Virginia native didn’t take home any prize money, she emerged as a breakout star.

Born and raised in Arlington, Virginia, 26-year-old Sarah Awad was one of 16 contestants competing on “Outlast: The Jungle.”

The show is structured much like other reality survival competitions. Contestants are dropped in the Panamanian jungle and forced to form teams and survive with scarce resources, amid brutal conditions, shifting alliances and the constant threat of being voted out, all while competing for a $1 million prize.

“The only way that you can win, which is the twist, is being part of a team, and that spoke wonders to me, I’ve always been part of a team,” Awad, a former rugby player, said.

Leaving ‘Team Charlie’

As the season premiered June 10, Awad found herself at the center of a storyline that garnered significant attention online. Many viewers were quick to call out what they described as misogyny toward Awad and other female cast members, especially from male contestants on “Team Charlie.”

“I wanted to burn that Charlie camp down, I’m not gonna lie,” Awad said. “I get it, it’s like you got money on the line and everything, but where’s the integrity, you know, where is the shame for your family that’s going to watch the show and everything.”

The controversy hit its peak in episode three when Awad was voted off “Team Charlie” by three men. She compared watching the season to “watching a horror movie.”

“I started, feeling like I was back there again, and seeing myself cry, and having my friends and my family call me, like tearing up for me, like they were hurt for me, and it feels really nice that people can see what happened to me,” Awad said.

She managed to join another team called “Bravo,” making it to the penultimate episode before being officially voted out.

‘It tasted like beef jerky’

Awad described her gameplay as loyal and hardworking. Two things she’s particularly proud of include building a raised bamboo bed and cooking a scorpion to eat.

“It’s actually one of the most delicious things that I did, and I was ecstatic by it,” Awad said. “It tasted like beef jerky.”

But as expected, it wasn’t the standard camping experience.

Injuries, hunger and heat plagued contestants during their time in the jungle. Awad recalled rubbing up against a poisonous tree, which left her with a gash on her back during filming.

“You’re wearing a wet bra, and it’s just like tearing apart at your skin,” Awad said. “You’re sweating, because you’re walking in the heat, so your sweat and the salt on your sweat is burning the gash on your back.”

She brought home more than just injuries and frustration with some male castmates. Awad said the show taught her to listen and be more present.

“The future is not in your hands. You can try and plan and plan and plan all you want, but how many times have you seen a plan not go right?” Awad said. “I believe God is the best of planners, and just leave it up to that, but always put your 100% in everything that you do.”

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