DC man looking for lost service cat who accompanies him during cancer treatments

A Southwest D.C. man battling cancer is searching for his missing service cat, Greedy, who has been his companion during hospital treatments, and a reward is being offered for her safe return.

A man in Southwest D.C. is suffering from cancer and now, heartbreak. It’s all because of a missing cat.

“Greedy is my service cat, and she companies me to the hospital with my cancer,” Barry Daniels told WTOP.

Daniels had prostate cancer that spread to his liver and kidneys. He said Greedy accompanies him during his treatments.

“She goes to the hospital with me, and she keeps me company. She knows when something’s up, she knows when I’m not feeling well, and she’s just always there with me,” he said.

Greedy, who’s about 4 years old, is a gray and white tabby. Daniels picked her and one of her kittens up off the streets about three years ago.

“I have a connection with her that’s just really strong. I’m the only person that ever loved her,” he said.

He said that she probably escaped while hiding in a sofa that was being removed from his apartment on May 9. He’s contacted the company that hauled the sofa away and filed a police report.

He put up fliers around his neighborhood, and reached out to us at WTOP. He is even offering a $300 reward for Greedy’s return.

Daniels said that without Greedy by his side, “I can’t eat, can’t sleep. I didn’t get but one hour of sleep, probably just making my condition worse than it already is.”

Greedy was last seen in the neighborhood of 4th Street SW and Maple Drive. The sweet cat has a large gray patch on her back and head. You can call the D.C. police nonemergency number at 311 if you see the cat.

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