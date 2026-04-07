How cycling can help people diagnosed with Parkinson’s manage symptoms

People with Parkinson’s disease are turning to free cycling classes at D.C.-area YMCAs to manage symptoms, stay active and build community.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. People diagnosed with Parkinson’s pedal their way to better symptoms

Dozens of people diagnosed with Parkinson’s are turning to cycling to help manage symptoms and stay active. Many attend free classes at area YMCAs, where they connect with others living with the disease.

“It must be helping. I was diagnosed 10 years ago, and I’m still doing very well,” Margaret Doty told WTOP during a water break at her cycling class at the YMCA Silver Spring.

Doty and others pedaled through varying levels of intensity, stretching and chatting as they rode. The group shared laughs throughout the class, including a moment of confusion when one participant mentioned a new hobby, baking, which others misheard over the loud music as spanking.

“Everybody gets along and has fun and jokes and has a good time,” Doty said.

Doty, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s a decade ago, said regular exercise has helped her manage the disease. Her diagnosis anniversary also falls during Parkinson’s Awareness Month.

“It’s the only way to delay the disease and I think I’m a pretty good example,” she said. “I take more medication than I used to, but most people usually can’t tell I have Parkinson’s.”

Michael Slott also attends the weekly cycling class and told WTOP the activity provides both physical and emotional benefits as the disease progresses.

“It helps me keep functioning a little better when the disease progresses to another stage and also psychologically, I really enjoy being with other people that have been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. I don’t feel so alone,” Slott said.

“I love to see the camaraderie that they have with each other. They encourage each other in different ways,” Cherry Hunsaker-Clark, a Pedaling for Parkinson’s instructor, told WTOP. “It’s a disease that’s kind of isolating. For them to have a community of people who have, who have similar symptoms, I think it’s really valuable to see that.”

The classes are provided free of charge through the YMCA Metropolitan Washington with the support of the Davis Phinney Foundation, a nonprofit focused on helping people with Parkinson’s live better lives.

According to the foundation, research shows individuals who cycle three times a week may reduce their symptoms by as much as 35%.

Kym Porter, wellness director at the YMCA Silver Spring, told WTOP the cycling class stands out as a highlight of her day.

“This is my personal favorite hour of the day, because my office is on the other side of this wall, and I can hear them the entire hour, the joy, the laughter. I know sometimes the instructors can’t instruct because the participants are so engaged in their discussions that it’s hard to get on top of it. It’s a joyful hour.”

She added, “One of the reasons cycling is particularly beneficial is because it’s an alternating side movement, which is great for the neuromuscular system.”

Porter said cycling is also a safer activity for people with Parkinson’s because balance is less of a concern once riders are on stationary bikes, allowing them to focus on building leg strength and endurance.

“There’s no wobbling back and forth. You can always have your hands on the handlebars. The instructors may say, take them off if you feel comfortable. But everything is optional,” she said.

The YMCA offers Pedaling for Parkinson’s classes in partnership with the Davis Phinney Foundation at multiple locations, including the Anthony Bowen YMCA in Northwest D.C., YMCA Fairfax County in Reston, YMCA Alexandria, YMCA Bethesda-Chevy Chase and YMCA Silver Spring.

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