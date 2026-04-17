DC region faces growing risk of water shortages as Potomac River hits near-record lows

The D.C. region is heading into summer with rivers at near-record low levels and a growing risk of water shortages, according to water supply experts and the latest drought data.

The D.C. region is heading into summer with rivers at near-record low levels and a growing risk of water shortages, according to water supply experts and the latest drought data.

The U.S. Drought Monitor, released Thursday, shows 31% of the region in severe drought, with the rest experiencing moderate drought. River flow at Little Falls is close to the lowest on record for this time of year.

Michael Nardolilli, executive director of the Interstate Commission on the Potomac River Basin, said the river is “at its lowest point that it’s ever been for this particular date,” based on more than 130 years of data.

For people in the D.C. area, water supplies remain adequate, but there is a growing possibility that back-up reservoirs will be tapped this summer or fall. ICPRB’s monthly Water Supply Outlook, released earlier this week, found an above-normal chance of those releases for 2026.

The region’s three major water companies — D.C. Water, WSSC Water and Fairfax Water — share access to three reservoirs.

The closest is Little Seneca Reservoir in Black Hill Regional Park in Montgomery County, Maryland. Water released from there would take about one day to reach downstream intakes for the three water companies and be processed as drinking water.

Miles upstream, Jennings Randolph Lake, along the border of Maryland and West Virginia, and Savage River Reservoir in northwest Maryland can both be used.

“It’s been over 10 years since we asked the Army Corps of Engineers to release water from the reservoirs on the Potomac River,” Nardolilli said.

The last releases took place during droughts from 1999 to 2002 and in 2010.

“The likelihood of releases from the backup reservoirs is increasing,” he said.

According to an April 1 update, the region received 37.6 inches of rain over the past year — about 2.2 inches below normal. According to ICPRB’s report, streamflow and groundwater levels are also below average.

While some rain is expected in the coming weeks, “As hot temperatures increase, so does evaporation and use of the river by plant life and trees,” which can put more strain on the region’s water supply, according to Nardolilli.

Another new factor is the growing presence of large data centers in the region, which now add “an additional drain on resources,” Nardolilli said.

Right now, the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments lists drought condition in D.C. region as normal. But Nardolilli said when the regional Drought Coordination Technical Committee meets in June, he expects the group may recommend a drought watch, which would come with increased calls for residents to conserve water.

Some surrounding areas, including parts of Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia within the Potomac River basin, are already experiencing significant drought, according to ICPRB.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.