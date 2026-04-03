3 people rescued from Potomac River after boat crashes into tree

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service said the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. near Tenfoot Island in Maryland.

Three people were left clinging to a tree in the Potomac River after their boat ran into a tree, officials said Saturday.

Pete Piringer, spokesperson for the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, said the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. near Tenfoot Island in Maryland, in the area of Riley’s Lock.

The collision unfolded when the Jon Boat the three individuals were transiting in collided with a tree, throwing them into the river. They were found clinging to a tree by first responders.

At least one person suffered injuries.

A joint water rescue operation was conducted by emergency crews from the Montgomery, Fairfax, and Loudoun counties. The three boaters were evaluated at the Algonkian Boat Ramp in Virginia before being transferred to a local hospital by first responders.

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