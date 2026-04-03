3‑year‑old girl dies after reported drowning in Potomac

Montgomery County police are investigating the death of a 3‑year‑old girl after a reported drowning Saturday in Potomac, Maryland.

Montgomery County police are investigating the death of a 3‑year‑old girl after a reported drowning Saturday in Potomac, Maryland.

Police officers and fire and rescue crews responded to the 10900 block of Burbank Drive, off Falls Road, after receiving a report of a possible child drowning around 5:30 p.m.

A 3‑year‑old girl was transported from the scene in critical condition to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The girl’s body will be taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore, where an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and no foul play is suspected.

A map of the area is below.

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