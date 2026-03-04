What you can do now to prepare for daylight saving time

Many dread losing an hour of sleep during the switch to daylight saving time, and it can lead to health troubles.

Daylight saving time starts early Sunday morning, meaning you should turn your clocks ahead one hour Saturday night.

You may dread losing that hour of sleep, and it can lead to trouble.

“Research does show that during or following that spring change, we are at an increased risk of heart attacks,” Dr. Keisha Sullivan, a sleep medicine physician at Kaiser Permanente, told WTOP. “People may notice that they’re not focusing as well.”

Numerous studies, including one by the University of Colorado Boulder, also show the time change leads to an increase in deadly car accidents.

The good news is that small tweaks ahead of time can make the “spring forward” easier on your body.

“Go to bed earlier by 15 minutes each day,” Sullivan said.

By the second day, you’ll be going to bed half an hour earlier than you used to, and so on.

“Preplanning. That is the key,” she added.

It’s also important to do the right things before hitting the sack. Sullivan’s advice is to avoid caffeine at least six hours before bedtime and avoid screen time and electronics one to two hours before lights out.

Once you wake up, it’s a good idea to spend some time outside.

“When you’re exposed to sunlight it actually suppresses melatonin, which helps us stay awake and alert,” Sullivan said.

No matter what time of year it is, it’s best to go to bed and wake up at the same time every day, even on weekends, she said.

And of course, make sure to get plenty of Z’s, Sullivan said.

“Not getting enough sleep can cause memory issues, weight gain (and) food cravings,” she said.

