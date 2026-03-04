Half-court shot scores North Bethesda coach $10K at Washington Wizards game

When Singleton arrived at the Wizards game Monday with his girlfriend, he said a representative for the team asked if he would like to be in the contest.

After Christopher Singleton went to a Washington Wizards game on Monday, he walked away $10,000 richer by pulling off a half-court shot.

Singleton told WTOP it was a moment he’ll never forget.

“You’re thinking about yourself as literally your inner child,” Singleton said. “Being in the driveway, counting down, ‘3, 2, 1,’ hoist it up and hope it goes in.”

At the Wizards game with his girlfriend, Singleton said a representative for the team asked if he would like to be in the contest.

To get the opportunity to win the $10,000, he first had to make a layup, a free throw and a three-pointer.

Singleton had to wait until the fourth quarter before it was his time to walk on the court.

“I was very nervous almost sitting there the entire time, trying to just enjoy the game,” Singleton said with a laugh.

Singleton, who is an admissions counselor, football coach and dorm parent at Georgetown Prep in North Bethesda, Maryland, had advice for those who have a moment like his.

“Whenever you’re nervous, just realize that you’re in the moment. Be where your feet are, take a deep breath and just do your best, because that’s all you can do,” Singleton said. “At the end of the day, I don’t think you’ll be disappointed in yourself.”

Singleton, who also attended Georgetown Prep and played football for the Jesuit high school, went on to be two-time captain for the Orange and Blue at Gettysburg College.

As Singleton made his way across campus Wednesday, students yelled “Mr. Half Court” and pretended to make their own shots.

“To be a part of this community at Georgetown Prep, for us to share it. … Seeing an alum do that, I know they were pretty excited to have that happen,” Singleton said.

He said he’ll be using the money on a trip for him and his girlfriend.

As Singleton watched the video of his prize-winning shot from the gym at Georgetown Prep, he said he did not realize he made it until the fans went crazy.

“I went right toward the Wizards bench to celebrate with the guys,” Singleton said.

At that moment, Singleton said he thought to himself, “Oh, my God, that’s probably going to be on ESPN.”

Not long after, Singleton’s dad sent him the video from ESPN.

“Cool moment,” Singleton said.

While he jokingly said he has not had any contract offers from the Wizards, he is open to it.

“Hey, listen, I’m available,” Singleton said with a laugh. “For those teams that are looking for a guy right now, who can go out and maybe hit a half-court shot.”

