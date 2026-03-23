No reports of ICE at DC-area airports on Day 1 of Trump plan to aid TSA during partial shutdown

No officers with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement were visible in the public sections of the terminal Monday morning at Dulles,

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. How DC-area travelers are responding to possible ICE deployment at US airports

Many of the passengers with tickets to travel Monday from Dulles International Airport were aware that President Donald Trump and White House border czar Tom Homan had said immigration officers would be deployed to some of the nation’s airports to assist TSA officers with long screening lines, due to the partial government shutdown.

A handful of federal officers were seen early Monday near busy screening lines at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

No officers with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement were visible in the public sections of the terminal Monday morning at Dulles, which is located in Virginia’s Fairfax and Loudoun counties. But approximately six to eight Department of Homeland Security police officers circulated through the terminal, in addition to the daily staffing by members of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department.

Reporters at Reagan National Airport and BWI Marshall Airport said ICE wasn’t present there, either. However, at BWI, Security Checkpoint A was closed early in the morning, although airport officials posted on X that conditions could change.

⚠️ Security checkpoint A remains closed this morning. All other TSA checkpoints open at this time with routine passenger wait times. Conditions may change. Please continue to monitor our official social media channels for additional information. ⚠️ — BWI Marshall Airport (@BWI_Airport) March 23, 2026

Asked whether the Department of Homeland Security plans to deploy ICE officers to Dulles on Monday, the agency didn’t answer the question, in a statement attributed to Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis.

“President Trump is using every tool available to help American travelers who are facing hours long lines at airports across the country — especially during this spring break and holiday season that is very important for many American families,” Bis said.

Bis added in another statement to WTOP Monday afternoon, “For operational security reasons, we are not going to confirm the locations of our officers.”

Passengers waiting for flights at Dulles had a variety of opinions about the White House plan to deploy ICE officers to supplement the Transportation Security Administration.

“I have no problem, whatsoever,” said one man, who got to the airport early because he didn’t know what to expect, in terms of security lines. “TSA agents that are here are probably more qualified with the machines, but ICE would support, and that would be great.”

Homan said Sunday that ICE agents would assist with other tasks, while TSA agents viewed the screening technologies.

“They’re a law enforcement agency, so they can be trained to support,” said another traveler. “If ICE agents can help control crowds and help with logistics, I have no issue with that.”

Another traveler, on his way to San Juan, Puerto Rico, was skeptical that ICE would assist in a meaningful way: “It’ll help minimally, but I think it’s a tiny Band-Aid on a big problem.”

Hundreds of thousands of Homeland Security workers, including from the TSA, U.S. Secret Service and Coast Guard, have worked without pay since Congress failed to renew DHS funding last month. That’s led many TSA agents to call in sick — or even quit their jobs — as financial strains pile up.

Meanwhile, the staffing shortages have forced some airports to close checkpoints at times, with wait times swinging dramatically for travelers.

Another passenger, as she walked from the ticket counter toward the screening gates, said she was “very disappointed that this is the direction of this administration. I’d prefer the TSA people get paid.”

“I’m unclear what they could possibly do here, other than just intimidate and make people uncomfortable,” she said. “I think it’s unfortunate that we find ourselves in this situation, and would like for everybody to get back to work.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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