Looking for a policing career? DC Armory to host multiagency career fair

Looking for a job? Meet recruiters from more than a dozen law enforcement agencies at Saturday’s D.C. Armory career fair.

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Job seekers will have a chance Saturday to meet recruiters from more than a dozen regional and federal law enforcement agencies at the D.C. Armory.

D.C. police Sgt. Janina Haller told WTOP the DMV Law Enforcement Career Fair aims to help applicants understand what a law enforcement career looks like in the D.C. region and to match candidates with the right fit.

“We want people who are going to fit well into our agency, who want to do this profession and really want to make a difference in their communities,” Haller said.

Officer Kristina Jordan, a D.C. native, told WTOP she joined the D.C. police department after seeing the variety of opportunities through a mentor and learning how early-career mobility shaped her path.

“One of the things that stuck out to me was how I could move around in my career early on,” she said.

Attendees will hear directly from officers and learn about incentives, including updated starting salaries and a $25,000 hiring bonus for the D.C. police department. According to D.C. police recruitment materials, officers start at $75,433, with salaries reaching $95,535 after five years of service.

“We’re hoping that with this career fair, we can also speak to … citizens in general, that have questions about our agency and what exactly it is that we do to continue to move forward,” Jordan said.

The DMV Law Enforcement Career Fair is open to anyone exploring a law enforcement career. It runs Saturday, March 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the D.C. Armory.

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