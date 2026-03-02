Iranian Americans in the DC region split over US and Israeli strikes on Iran

Some of the D.C. region's Iranian American residents see the U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran as a necessary step to protect civilians, while others say they could make matters worse.

Iranian Americans in the D.C. region are expressing sharply different views of the U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran over the weekend, and whether the attacks will move Iran closer to a goal they share: safety and a better future for Iranians.

Some see the military action as a necessary step to protect civilians in Iran, while others say the strikes are unjustified and could make matters worse.

One of those supporting the strikes is Bardia Saffarpour, a member of D.C. Protests for Iran and a Herndon, Virginia, resident.

“This is tremendous, and this is historical, and I would call it a rescue operation,” he said.

Saffarpour referenced the Iranian government’s crackdown on anti-government protests that started in late December, and said many Iranians view the U.S.-Israeli action as targeting a regime he argues has been at war with its own people for decades.

“This is truly what needs to be done to stop the war on civilians,” he said.

Saffarpour said members of his extended family were among the crowds when Iranian security forces opened fire, and that one young family member was shot and killed before help could arrive.

Shirin, an Iranian American from Northern Virginia, sees the situation differently. She is a member of the National Iranian American Council, which advocates for a diplomacy-only approach.

“I condemn this illegal U.S.-Israeli war of aggression on Iran. This is not justified legally or morally,” she said.

Shirin said she is worried about people inside Iran, including members of her family, especially as communication becomes increasingly difficult.

“We are not able to get through to them through our usual channels, messaging apps, so we don’t actually know currently what their status is, and that’s extremely concerning,” she said.

Shirin said reports of civilian sites being hit by missiles are deeply troubling. As for what should come next, she believes diplomacy is the only viable path.

“I do firmly believe that diplomacy is the only way forward for the United States and Iran,” she said.

The emotional divide in the community has grown as the conflict continues to unfold.

“Iranian people were dancing on the on the streets of Washington, D.C. on Saturday,” Saffarpour said.

Shirin, however, believes the strikes will only worsen conditions inside the country.

“This campaign of bombings will only likely result in the regime becoming further entrenched,” she said.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.