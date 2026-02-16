Progress at Potomac sewer collapse but overflow risk remains, DC Water says

D.C. Water boosts pumping power and activates a third flume at the Potomac sewer break, but warns overflow risk remains until a rock dam is removed.

D.C. Water is touting new pumping capacity and a third active flume as signs of progress at the site of the massive Potomac sewer pipe break, even as the utility warns the threat of another overflow won’t subside until a rock dam inside the damaged pipe is removed.

D.C. Water said Sunday that crews increased pumping power and activated a third wastewater flume while preparing a steel bulkhead that would let crews reach and remove the rock obstruction inside the broken Potomac Interceptor.

All four new high‑capacity bypass pumps recently installed are now fully primed and operational, which D.C. Water said boosts overall flow capacity and reliability as crews manage higher volumes tied to rainfall and melting snow and ice.

The utility said the third flume near Lock 10 is now sending wastewater back into the interceptor, adding redundancy to the temporary bypass system.

D.C. Water said three more bypass pumps have arrived on site and can be brought online later this week to add more capacity if needed.

Fabrication of a steel bulkhead is nearly finished, with installation expected late next week. Once installed, D.C. Water said the bulkhead will block flow into the damaged section of pipe, allowing crews to stabilize surrounding ground, remove the rock dam inside the interceptor and begin permanent repair work.

While the utility said there were no overflow events over the weekend that reached surface waters, it continues to warn that overflow potential remains until the obstruction is removed and typical flow conditions are restored.

D.C. Water said it will continue to publish water‑quality sampling results online once available.

