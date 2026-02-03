Maryland man working at DC school faces child exploitation charge

Dandre Eric Davis, of Prince George's County, who worked at a D.C. school, has been charged in a child sex abuse materials case, prosecutors said.

A Prince George’s County, Maryland, man who worked at Luke C. Moore Opportunity Academy in Northeast D.C. has been charged with distribution of child sexual abuse material.

Dandre Eric Davis, 31, of Suitland, exchanged messages beginning last month with someone using a dating app and later continued those communications on the encrypted messaging platform Telegram, according to federal prosecutors.

Court documents indicate Davis discussed illegal interests and ultimately shared videos depicting child sexual abuse. Federal prosecutors said Davis described himself in those online conversations as a “kinky perv,” and that Davis said he was interested in children between 7 and 15 years old.

The complaint was unsealed Monday by U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro, who was joined by FBI Assistant Director in Charge Darren Cox of the Washington Field Office.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for D.C., the case is being investigated by the FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force as a part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Rodney Wormsley, principal at Luke C. Moore Opportunity Academy, told students and parents that there are currently no indicators that Luke C. Moore students were involved in the incident in an email statement on Tuesday.

“DC Public Schools (DCPS) treats all allegations of employee misconduct with the utmost seriousness and is following all required protocols and cooperating with the law enforcement,” Wormsley said in the statement. “The staff member is out of the building on leave and will not report to school while this matter is under review.”

WTOP has reached out to Davis for comment.

