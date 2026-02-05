‘Deep and profound sadness’: Washington Post sports reporter shares emotions after mass layoffs at the paper

And it sounds like everybody got the news a little bit differently. We were seeing on social media that reporters in war zones, for example, got the news and that was just a devastating experience for them. As far as the local coverage that’s going to be lost with these cuts, do you think that this is transforming The Washington Post into an outlet that is simply not a local outlet anymore?

Yeah. I mean, certainly there’s not going to be sports coverage in the way there was. I do know that there’s a small metro staff still around, and it might not be the same number of people covering the area, but every person who’s there is going to do that to a level that you can’t find almost anywhere else, if anywhere else. So while obviously this does not feel like The Washington Post of 10 hours ago, let alone 10 years ago. I do know that anyone there who is assigned to a local role, who made it through these devastating cuts, is going to just give it 150% to inform the community.

And the sad part about the question you’re asking is that information to communities, to people who open up the paper to know what their favorite sports team did, or what’s happening on their corner, or what restaurants are opening in their area, or why that restaurant closed, or what their local government is doing, that information and that reporting is more essential than ever at a time when the freedom of the press is being challenged every day, at a time when trust in the press is being challenged and stretched every single day.

What The Washington Post is funding less right now and taking away a lot of ways, is at a real inflection point, and that’s what makes me the most sad about what’s happening.