Who to contact in the DC area to get your uncleared street plowed

After a big snowstorm in the D.C. region, it may be days before side streets see a snowplow pass by. Here's who you can call to find out when your streets will be plowed.

After the D.C. region saw one of its biggest snowstorms in years, many residents are still stuck in their homes, unable to travel through unplowed roads.

If you’re wondering when plows will reach you, Maryland, Virginia and the District have online maps that show where crews have cleared, and are currently clearing, snow from the roads.

Here’s who to contact and where to find plow information if your roads are still snowed over.

District

D.C. has a Snow Tracker tool that shows how and where crews have cleared the snow. The live, interactive map shows how many hours have passed since a street was plowed.

You can call 311 if you need to report a street that hasn’t been cleared.

Virginia

The Virginia Department of Transportation also has an interactive map called VDOT Plows that monitors the location of over 7,000 snow plows. The map is updated every two minutes when plows are in operation.

For information on real-time road conditions, visit 511 Virginia.

Manassas City

If you have questions about snow removal, you can call 703-257-8347 or 703-257-8353 during business hours, according to the Manassas City website.

Prince William and Fairfax County

The Prince William County and Fairfax County websites say to call VDOT at 800-367-7623 for information on snow removal or to report an issue.

Maryland

Montgomery County

Montgomery County has a Winter Storm Information Portal where you can enter your street number and ZIP code to find out the snow removal status of your street.

You can also create a service request to report if a street missed being plowed or remains unplowed.

Prince George’s County

Everything you need to know about the county’s snow removal services can be found on the Prince George’s County government website. Residents are asked to wait 24 hours after precipitation has stopped to call 311 or 301-883-4748 about snow removal.

Anne Arundel County

Anne Arundel County has an interactive map charting snow removal progress. For more information and a county travel guide during winter weather, check out the county’s website.

If you want to request a service, you can also call 311.

