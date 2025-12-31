Woman faces charges after allegedly ramming Va. police cruiser, crashing and leaving on foot

A 24-year-old woman is facing charges after police say she struck a Virginia State Police cruiser while attempting to drive away from troopers on a pursuit that crossed into Maryland.

A 24-year-old woman is facing charges after police say she struck a Virginia State Police cruiser while attempting to drive away from troopers during a pursuit that crossed into Maryland.

After reportedly ramming the cruiser Monday night, Naturi Hayes, of Elkridge, crashed her vehicle in Howard County and tried to leave the scene on foot, according to Maryland State Police.

But she was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, attempting to elude uniformed police, failure to stop after an accident involving damage, aggressive and reckless driving, and other traffic-related charges.

The Virginia officer inside the cruiser was taken to the hospital and later released, according to Maryland police.

Hayes was also taken to the hospital before she was brought to the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections.

Shortly before midnight Monday, Virginia State Police gave Maryland troopers a heads up that they were pursuing Hayes’ vehicle as it crossed the state border on the Woodrow Wilson Bridge, according to the news release.

That’s when Hayes allegedly rammed a marked patrol vehicle, which forced it into a concrete barrier.

Police kept following Hayes’ vehicle, with the help of flight crews in a helicopter, through Prince George’s County and eventually Howard County. The vehicle pursuit came to a halt when Hayes crashed near Washington Boulevard and Meadowridge Road in Elkridge.

She tried to get away on foot but was arrested, Maryland police said.

During a preliminary hearing Wednesday, a judge ordered Hayes held without bond. According to online court records, she is expected to appear for a bond review hearing Friday.

