Maryland human services secretary pleads guilty to DUI in DC

If Rafael López follows the conditions in the plea agreement, the case could eventually be dismissed, putting a close to a nearly yearlong legal battle.

Maryland Human Services Secretary Rafael López pleaded guilty Monday to driving under the influence in D.C. earlier this year, under an agreement that requires him to do community service and allows the state official to potentially avoid time in jail.

If López follows the conditions in the agreement, the case could eventually be dismissed, putting a close to a nearly yearlong legal battle.

López was charged in D.C. with driving under the influence and operating a vehicle while impaired on the evening of Jan. 18.

He was driving back from a friend’s home at around 7:30 p.m. when an officer saw his SUV crossing the center line multiple times. López also stopped for a red light, but waited 10 seconds after the light turned green to drive, according to court documents.

An officer pulled over López’s SUV, and noted he had “red, watery eyes” and smelled of alcohol.

The officer administered several sobriety tests as well as a breath test which recorded López’s blood alcohol concentration at 0.097. The legal limit in the District is 0.08.

López changed his plea to guilty on Monday while entering a deferred sentencing agreement with prosecutors.

The Baltimore Banner was the first to report on the agreement, which requires López to complete 40 hours of community service over the next 12 months. During that time, he has to pay a $100 fine and cannot violate the law.

If López fails to maintain his end of the agreement, he could be sentenced to up to 180 days in jail and fined as much as $1,000.

He’s expected to appear back in court next year on Dec. 1.

López was appointed by Gov. Wes Moore as secretary of Maryland’s Department of Human Services in January 2023. In that position, he acts as the “state’s primary social service provider,” working to help people in need of financial assistance, provide services and protect vulnerable Marylanders, according to the state’s website.

López was placed on administrative leave from his job after reporting the DUI charge to Moore’s administration.

But he returned to work about three months later on April 15, WTOP’s partners at Maryland Matters reported. The administration has previously taken steps to move past López’s arrest over the summer and noted that he took “full responsibility” for his actions.

“I take full responsibility for my actions,” López said in a statement in June. “I have taken the appropriate corrective measures and appreciate the support I have received from my family, friends and colleagues.”

WTOP has reached out to Gov. Moore’s office for comment but did not receive an immediate response.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.