Janney Elementary students bring in the holidays

At Janney Elementary School in Northwest D.C., they have an annual singalong during their winter spirit week. Kids from Pre-K4 through fifth grade assemble in the school gym to sing popular holiday songs.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Janney Elementary School students 'sing in' the holidays

Schools like to celebrate the holidays in different ways. At Janney Elementary School in Northwest D.C., they have an annual singalong during their winter spirit week. Kids from Pre-K4 through fifth grade assemble in the school gym to sing popular holiday songs.

“It is a Janney tradition,” school principal Danielle Singh told WTOP. “I’ve been here five years, but this tradition goes back probably over 10 years, and so the last day before winter break, we get in our pjs and we sing and we celebrate the winter season.”

The school, celebrating its centennial year, has over 700 students.

“You can see and feel the energy. … Everyone wants to be here for this special day. And it’s really one of those traditions at Janney that just makes our school community so special,” Singh said.

“Our glee club is an after-school program that comprises third through fifth graders that love music and love to sing,” music director David Ifill said. “I love teaching them and hopefully I make some impact in their life for music.”

On the last day before winter break, the Janney School Glee Club — donned in their pajamas — sang especially for WTOP listeners. Just before taping the song, one young student said, “I’m going to be famous.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.