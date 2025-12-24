DC-area forecast is merry and bright Wednesday before rainy Christmas morning

Wednesday will bring sunshine back to the D.C. region, along with breezy conditions for Christmas Eve before a chance for showers moves in overnight.

Sunshine is back along with breezy conditions Wednesday in the D.C. area before a chance for showers moves in by Christmas morning.

Christmas Eve’s forecast is merry and bright in the D.C. area with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 50s.

However, 7News First Alert Senior Meteorologist Brian van de Graaff said to prepare for some windy conditions, as gusts could reach 25 mph.

“You’ll notice a bit of a breeze out of the west, northwest from time to time,” van de Graaff said. “But still will be fairly comfortable, all things considered, for those temperatures on the rise.”

Those Northwest winds are expected to gradually ease throughout the day.

Expect overcast skies on Wednesday evening with a slight chance of showers by dawn on Christmas morning. Any light rain that does appear on Thursday will be isolated as skies are set to remain mostly clear, van de Graaff said.

“Waking up on Christmas day, likely to find showers across the metro area,” said 7News First Alert Meteorologist Steve Rudin.

Highs on Christmas will reach the low to mid 50s, very mild temperatures for this time of the year.

A possible storm will move into the region on Friday right as temperatures are expected to drop into the 30s. For areas around the D.C. metro, the storm should mostly bring rain.

Sleet and freezing rain are possible in regions north and west of D.C. The highest chance for freezing rain or a wintry mix is along the border of Maryland and Pennsylvania border

The storm should move out by Friday night, Rudin said.

“Watch that system exit by the weekend, back in the 40s, but still a lot of clouds to kick start your Saturday,” van de Graaff said.

FORECAST

CHRISTMAS EVE:

Partly cloudy

Temperatures: 50s to 40s

Winds: North 3-8 mph

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Increasing clouds. Showers late

Lows: 30s

Winds: Light

CHRISTMAS DAY:

Scattered AM showers. Mostly cloudy

Highs: 52-57

Winds: South 5-10 mph

FRIDAY:

Mostly cloudy. Mainly rain (D.C. metro). Wintry mix possible north

Highs: 30s to near 40

Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph

SATURDAY:

Mostly cloudy

Highs: near 45

Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph

SUNDAY:

PM showers likely

Highs: around 50

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

CURRENT CONDITIONS

WTOP’s José Umaña contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.