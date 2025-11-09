Veterans Day in the District: Road closures to keep in mind for Sunday parade

As the District honors veterans this weekend, there are some roads closures to keep in mind when moving around the D.C. area.

On Sunday, the National Veterans Parade will take place in D.C. The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking for the parade assembly from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

6th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

9th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to 23rd Street, NW

North side of Independence Avenue from 4th Street to 12th Street, SW

Madison Drive from 3rd Street to 14th Street, NW

Jefferson Drive from 3rd Street to 14th Street, SW

12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Madison Drive, NW

14th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

15th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

The following streets will be posted as “Emergency No Parking” for the parade disbanding area from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

Virginia Avenue from Constitution Avenue to 23rd Street, NW

18th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

19th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

20th Street from E Street to Virginia Avenue, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic for public safety for the parade assembly from approximately 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

6th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

9th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

10th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to E/S of 15th Street, NW

Madison Drive from 3rd Street to 14th Street, NW

Jefferson Drive from 3rd Street to 14th Street, SW

12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Madison Drive, NW

14th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

SE/SW Freeway-Access to 12th Street Tunnel from I-395 Exit ramps

12th Street Tunnel Exit from Independence Avenue, SW

The following streets will be closed for the parade from approximately 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

Constitution Avenue from 15th Street to 23rd Street, NW

Inbound I-395 (14th Street Bridge). All traffic will be sent eastbound on I-395 SW Freeway.

Inbound I-395 (14th Street Bridge – HOV). All traffic will be sent eastbound on I-395 SW Freeway.

17th Street from New York Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

18th Street from E Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

19th Street from E Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

Virginia Avenue, NW from 24th Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

